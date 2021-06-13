The MS ABDB recorded another win over Syahkampong with the result 8-1 in a Group B match that took place at the Bolkiah Garrison Multi-Purpose Hall, yesterday night.

In the first half, MS ABDB in black netted 2 goals by Mohd Zairul Hazmin and Awangku Mohd Jumatatul Aleshahrezan. Syahkampong managed to reduce the gap with a goal in the second half through Md Zainul Ariffin but was soon left behind as MS ABDB added 6 more goals to comfortably win the match. The result MS ABDB 8, Syahkampong 1 placed MS ABDB at the top of Group B with 6 points.

Source: Radio Television Brunei