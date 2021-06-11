TK Tea House team emerged champion for Veteran Basketball League 2021 after defeating RYS Sendirian Berhad in final match at Batu Besurat in Gadong,

TK Tea House team in yellow and black jersey lost in the first quarter to RYS, 21 – 16. In second quarter, TK Tea House added 30 points and 29 points at third quarter and won the match with scored 94 and RYS Sendirian Berhad, 73.

Prizes were presented by Goh Kiat Heng, President of the Brunei Basketball Association. Second place was RYS and Concept Computer team came third.

Source: Radio Television Brunei