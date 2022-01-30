52 new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday, taking the country’s total COVID-19 cases to 16,345. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter during the Media Conference on the latest COVID-19 Situation held at Dewan Al ‘Afiah, Ministry of Health yesterday afternoon.

According to the Minister of Health, out of the new cases, 47 are local while 5 others are imported. 1,629 lab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, with the rate of positive cases at 3.2 percent. Among the cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre, one case is in Category 4 requiring oxygen assistance and under close monitoring. 35 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 15,877 and the total active cases are 366 cases. Bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 8.7 percent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei