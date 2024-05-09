Negros Oriental Ensures Safe Disposal of Hospital Waste Amid Medical City Development

DUMAGUETE CITY — Negros Oriental officials are taking steps to ensure the proper disposal of hospital waste as they advance a major "Medical City" project, set to expand local medical facilities significantly.

According to Philippines News Agency, chief of the Provincial Health Office, the province has initiated measures including the procurement of a shredder machine intended to safely dispose of both infectious and non-infectious waste from the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital. Although the initial machine was returned to the supplier due to non-compliance with specifications, the province is actively managing waste storage and disinfection as it prepares for the project's inauguration on May 17, coinciding with the 100th jubilee anniversary of the provincial capitol.