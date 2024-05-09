Iligan City Welcomes New Investments in Water Supply System

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Iligan Mayor Frederick Siao has announced the city's openness to new partnerships for enhancing its water supply infrastructure. In a recent livestream interview, Siao discussed potential collaborations with both government and private entities aimed at improving the Iligan City Waterworks System's efficiency and financial viability. According to Philippines News Agency, Representatives from the Local Water Utilities Administration and other stakeholders have engaged with the city to explore avenues for better service delivery and increased revenue through possible rate adjustments and public-private partnerships, including a prospective engagement with Manila Water.