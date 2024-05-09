Negros Oriental Probes Deaths of Sea Turtles Linked to Fishing Method

DUMAGUETE CITY — The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) of Negros Oriental is investigating multiple deaths of endangered green sea turtles in Barangay Inalad, Siaton town.

According to Philippines News Agency, Jeannette Orcullo PENRO information officer, reported that several sea turtles have been found dead and washed ashore in recent weeks. Local residents suspect that the 'lambaklad,' a type of fishing corral, might be responsible for these fatalities. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of death, amid concerns from the community about the impact of this fishing method on the local turtle population.