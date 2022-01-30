His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office as Pro-Chancellor of Universiti Brunei Darussalam, conferred Masters Degrees and diplomas to 305 graduates. The ceremony took place at UBD Chancellor Hall.

The ceremony commenced with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Awang Haji Salim bin Haji Besar.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness was greeted by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education and Datin Doctor Hajah Anita Binurul Zahrina binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Aziz, Vice Chancellor of UBD.

His Royal Highness then conferred the degrees and diplomas to the graduates.

282 graduates received degrees in Masters of Governance; Nursing; Health Science; Medicine; Public Health; Defence and Security Studies; Literature, Science; Engineering; Applied Economics; Economics; Business Administration; Islamic Finance; Logistics; Management; Counselling; Education; and Teaching.

Doa Selamat was read by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim.

UBD will strive to further improve the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship through digital and entrepreneurial training to enhance commercialisation of research and development results.

