After conferring PhD and Bachelor’s degrees, His Majesty proceeded to view a special exhibition on UBD’s achievements.

His Majesty first signed UBD’s Vision Book 2021 to 2025.

By 2025, UBD will be known as an institution that provides teaching, research and services, aside from contributing to development in line with Wawasan Brunei 2035.

The achievements of 3 UBD Alumni were highlighted at the exhibition. Ahmad Fathi bin Haji Norarfan and Dayangku Fatin Farhana binti Pengiran Norariffin are owners, managers and supervisors of a child care centre, Alya Playhouse. The centre provides job opportunities to locals.

The exhibition also showcased the achievements of Fatih Aquaculture owned by Ahmad Fathi bin Haji Norarfan and manager, Abdul Muid Abdullah. The company’s expertise in fish rearing has produced red tilapia fry which are then supplied to fish rearing farms nationwide.

Meanwhile, a joint research between UBD and Pahaytc Sendirian Berhad on sandalwood was also highlighted. The research is capable of realising sandalwood planting on a large scale.

His Majesty then received Pasambah from Yong Teck Foo, Managing Director of Pahaytc Sendirian Berhad.

UBD’s 2025 Vision focus on several main strategic goals, such as lifelong learning and towards a university excelling in research.

Source: Radio Television Brunei