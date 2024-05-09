Cordillera’s Coffee Culture Boosts Local Economy

BAGUIO CITY — The traditional coffee-drinking habits of the Cordillera region are not only a means of social interaction but also a significant economic driver, according to Juliet Lucas, Director of the Department of Trade and Industry in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lucas discussed the integral role of coffee in community interactions and local traditions at a community event on Wednesday. The longstanding practice of brewing coffee in traditional ways has sustained its popularity and continues to support the local economy by encouraging the proliferation of coffee shops and stimulating coffee production within the community.