Pangasinan’s PENRO Seeks Volunteers for Tree Planting to Combat Heat and Protect Forests

MALASIQUI — The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) of Pangasinan is calling for volunteers to participate in upcoming tree planting activities aimed at combating rising temperatures and preserving local forests.

According to Philippines News Agency, Forester Raymond Rivera emphasized the importance of community involvement in sustaining these efforts beyond temporary weather changes. Covering approximately 129,000 hectares, including protected areas like the Hundred Islands National Park, Pangasinan's forests are crucial for biodiversity conservation. With the rainy season approaching, PENRO is gearing up to replant areas recently affected by fires and to continue its contributions to the National Greening Program, which targets the planting of 400 hectares in 2024.