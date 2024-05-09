Baguio City Trains Youth Volunteers for Psychosocial Support Amid Rising Mental Health Demands

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Health Service Office's Mental Health and Wellness unit has successfully trained 136 young volunteers to join the city's psychosocial support group, announced Dr. Ricky Ducas, the unit's head.

According to Philippines News Agency, the volunteers, aged 18 to 30, completed a comprehensive training module developed by the Department of Health and are ready to provide support and conduct mental health education across local communities. The initiative comes in response to the increasing demand for mental health services, with the city recording a rise in consultations for conditions such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. The support group aims to enhance community-based mental health resources and address the growing incidence of suicides in the area.