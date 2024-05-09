South Korea Plans New Ministry to Tackle Declining Birth Rates

ANKARA — President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea has announced plans to create a new ministry dedicated to addressing the nation's critically low birth rates. Speaking on the second anniversary of his presidency, President Yoon called on opposition support in parliament to establish the ministry as part of a broader effort to tackle what he termed a "national emergency.

According to Philippines News Agency, South Korea's birth rate fell to a record low of 0.72 in 2023, prompting serious concerns about the country's future demographic and economic stability. The new ministry aims to reverse the declining trend by enhancing support and incentives for families, amid projections of significant population declines over the next decades.