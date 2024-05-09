Climate Change Commission Stresses Cooperatives’ Role in Sustainable Development at NATCCO Assembly

DAVAO CITY — At the National Confederation of Cooperatives (NATCCO) 47th General Assembly, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) emphasized the crucial role of cooperatives in fostering sustainable development and climate resilience.

According to Philippines News Agency, Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC vice chairperson and executive director, highlighted how cooperatives can drive green growth by engaging in renewable energy projects and sustainable agricultural practices. Borje detailed national strategies, including the National Framework on Climate Change and the draft National Adaptation Plan, aiming to integrate cooperatives into broader efforts to mitigate environmental impacts and promote eco-friendly technologies.