Bid rigging in public procurement, is a serious offence under Section 11 of the Competition Order 2015. Bidders in public tenders must compete by submitting bids independently, without coordinating, communicating or conspiring with competitors to limit or eliminate competition in the bidding or tendering process. The matter was highlighted by the Competition Commission Brunei Darussalam, CCBD at a Bid Rigging Dialogue Session held recently. The session was attended by the management and senior officers of the Department of Road at the Public Works Department, Ministry of Development.

The closed-door dialogue session was part of the CCBD Bid Rigging Awareness Campaign kicked off in December 2021, with the objective of equipping public officials with the relevant knowledge to deter, detect and report bid rigging conduct to the CCBD. In attendance was Yang Berhormat Dayang Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Haadii, Member of the Legislative Council.

In the meantime, the Competition Commission Brunei Darussalam welcomes any request for dialogue or briefing through email at ‘brunei.competition@jpes.gov.bn’.

For further information, visit ‘www.ccbd.gov.bn’ or contact 2233344, extension 230 / 343.

Source: Radio Television Brunei