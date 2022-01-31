15 youths participated in the fruit trees planting activity which, among others, aim to equip the youths with necessary skillsets to build resilience and self-determination for a more stable future. The activity was part of the monthly ‘Youth Series’ programme organised by the ‘Global Awareness and Impact Alliance’s’ or GAIA in collaboration with Green Brunei.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunissa binti Haji Ash’aari, Member of the Legislative Council. The activity also aims to raise awareness on climate change and the importance of maintaining a healthy environment for future generations. Held at Kebun Tang Salangan, Kampung Tungku, the activity was also held in collaboration with the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association which developed and maintained the garden.

Source: Radio Television Brunei