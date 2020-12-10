The handing over of government financial assistance to four flying roof disaster victims due to strong winds and heavy rain that occurred on 19th November in Belait District and the house fire incident in Temburong District on 3rd December, received financial assistance from the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam through the allocation of the Community Development Department, JAPEM, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The donations were presented by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Dayang Zauyah binti Abdullah, Dayang Hajah Zurinah binti Haji Hamran, Awang Mohammad Hazari bin Wahid and Awang Mohammad Riduwan bin Haji Hassan, head of the families involved in the strong wind disaster in Belait District. Meanwhile, Awang Haji Reduan bin Haji Rosman, head of the family involved in the house fire incident in Temburong District. The provision of financial assistance is intended to alleviate the suffering by disaster victims.

Source: Radio Television Brunei