Company Continues to Bolster Leadership Team with Key Hires and Promotions

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of tech-enabled solutions focused on improving the health and wellbeing of its members, today announced new executive appointments as the company accelerates its commercial business and advances its employee experience and talent development initiatives. Andrew Reeves has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Diane “Di” Holman has joined as the company’s first global Chief People Officer. The company has also promoted Kristen Larson to lead Virgin Pulse’s Client Success team.

“Over the past month, we have made a number of high-caliber hires and continue to promote talent internally as we ramp for growth and expansion in 2022 and beyond. Today, I am pleased to welcome Andrew and Di to our team and congratulate Kristen as she takes on an expanded role within our organization,” said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “Each of these individuals will lead critical functions at a pivotal time for Virgin Pulse. We are on the cusp of closing our best year ever, finalizing our acquisition of Welltok, launching new Homebase for Health® products and partners to help our clients maximize their health and wellbeing investments, and defining our post-pandemic work culture and employee experience. Building a world-class, client-centric commercial team, continuing to attract great talent in a competitive market, and making Virgin Pulse a best place to work are top priorities for our organization. I am confident that Andrew, Di and Kristen bring the leadership, experience, and vision we need to build on our momentum and accelerate these priorities.”