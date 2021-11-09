Merger Royal Den Hartogh Logistics and MUTO group

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Den Hartogh Logistics has identified the Asia Pacific (APAC) region as a key engine of growth and has an aspirational ambition to be a leading regional tank operator offering one-stop deep-sea and intra-APAC logistics services. Den Hartogh is pleased to announce that it is closer to this ambition with the merger between Den Hartogh and the MUTO group of companies in Korea, Thailand and Malaysia.

Its strong regional presence across five APAC offices, including Singapore and Shanghai, will propel Den Hartogh to be a leading intra-APAC logistics service provider including market leaderships in the new locations the company now has local direct access. This growth milestone signifies the commitment to the region in addition to our growing fleet of tank containers.

MUTO Global Thailand and MBT Global Malaysia will be re-branded as Den Hartogh Thailand and Den Hartogh Malaysia respectively. The MUTO Logix Korea branding will be retained and rebranded as a member of Royal Den Hartogh Logistics.

With this merger, Den Hartogh is confident of further increasing customer satisfaction by providing tanks at the right place, right time and right quantities. Den Hartogh will be positioned to serve its customers better now in Seoul, Bangkok and Klang with more personalized and innovative logistics solutions.

We are here to grow in Asia. Grow with us.

Press Contact

For more information about the merger between Den Hartogh and MUTO, please contact your local representative at Den Hartogh or send your question to communications@denhartogh.com.

About Den Hartogh

Royal Den Hartogh Logistics is a leading Logistics Service Provider established in The Netherlands in 1920. As a bulk logistics service provider for the chemical, gas, polymer and food industry, we combine the best elements to create the optimal solution for each situation. Safety and operational excellence are embedded in our culture. We have a presence in every region of the world, in 47 locations within 26 countries. Our workforce consists of 1,800 people and our modern equipment includes more than 20,000 tank containers, 6,100 dry bulk containers and specialised dry bulk trailers, 350 tank trailers and 625 trucks.

About MUTO

Muto Group started its journey in Korea in 2003 and quickly established itself as one of the leading independent logistics service providers for the Korean chemical and petrochemical market. With a strong focus on customer relationships, reliable service and the ability to create fit for purpose solutions, MUTO has been able to strengthen its position and presence in the Korean and intra-APAC market. Currently MUTO is one of the largest intra-APAC operators, with a team of 60 people, operating a fleet of 2,500 tank containers. With their dedicated focus on special tank solutions, MUTO is able to provide logistics solutions to multiple continents outside APAC.



Related Images

Image 1: Merger Royal Den Hartogh Logistics and MUTO group

Our strong regional presence across five APAC offices, including Singapore and Shanghai, will propel Den Hartogh to be a leading intra-APAC logistics service provider.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment