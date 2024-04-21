US House Approves $95 Billion in Aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan Amid Broader Security Measures

WASHINGTON - The US House of Representatives has passed a comprehensive $95 billion aid package aimed at supporting Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other allies, in addition to implementing a series of national security measures that could include a ban on TikTok unless it is sold to a US company.

According to Philippines News Agency, the package was divided into four separate bills to be voted on individually and then combined. This strategy, however, has sparked controversy among some far-right House Republicans. The measures, beyond direct aid, involve using seized Russian assets to fund initiatives, and implementing sanctions aimed at Russia, China, and Iran.

The legislation began with a decisive vote of 360 to 58 to potentially ban TikTok in the United States unless ownership changes to a US entity. Subsequently, the House approved a bill to provide assistance to Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific allies by a vote of 385 to 34, and a $60.8 billion package for Ukraine by 311 to 112, amid vocal support from Democrats who displayed Ukrainian flags and chanted in support.

The final piece of the package included $26 billion in aid for Israel, which passed with a 366 to 58 vote. Concerns had been growing that delays in approving the Ukrainian aid might adversely affect the country’s ability to combat Russian forces.

The Senate is expected to act on these measures next week, with President Joe Biden indicating readiness to sign them into law promptly. In a statement, Biden expressed gratitude towards Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and other lawmakers for their commitment to national security, urging swift action to address urgent needs on Ukrainian battlefields.

This legislative action has not been without its detractors, with at least three far-right Republicans threatening leadership challenges over the decision to move forward with these bills.