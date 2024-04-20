G7 Criticizes China’s Actions in South China Sea, Citing Intimidation and Militarization

MANILA, Philippines — The Group of Seven (G7), comprising the world's leading industrialized democracies, has issued a strong rebuke to China over its actions in the South China Sea (SCS). The G7 foreign ministers expressed concerns about China's militarization and intimidation tactics in the region, particularly citing recent incidents involving Filipino vessels.

According to Philippines News Agency, the G7 foreign ministers condemned the "dangerous use" of coast guard and maritime militia by China to assert its claims over the strategic waterway. "We are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," the communiqué stated. The G7 also highlighted incidents of Chinese vessels employing dangerous maneuvers and water cannons against Philippine vessels performing routine resupply missions to the Ayungin Shoal.

The group underscored that there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea and reiterated support for the 2016 Arbitral Award. "We reiterate that the award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal on July 12, 2016, is a significant milestone, which is legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings and a useful basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties," the communiqué read. This award, issued under the auspices of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), ruled that China's "nine-dash line" claims exceed the geographic and substantive limits of what UNCLOS provides, including encroachments into the Philippines' 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

The G7 consists of Canada, France, the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, all of which have pledged to oppose any efforts to undermine regional stability or infringe upon the freedom of navigation in international waters.