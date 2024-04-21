Turkish Study Finds Microplastics in Human Brain Cells

ANKARA – A groundbreaking study by scientists in Turkey has discovered the presence of microplastics in human brain cells, raising concerns about potential links to neurological diseases.

According to Philippines News Agency, research led by Emrah Celtikci at Gazi University Medical School's Neurosurgery Department and Sedat Gundogdu from Cukurova University's Fisheries Faculty, these findings could illuminate the role of everyday plastic use in the development of conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and cerebral hemorrhage. Their work was recently highlighted in both a Canadian documentary and an article in The New York Times.

The study investigates how tiny plastic particles, invisible to the naked eye, could bypass the body's defenses, including the blood-brain barrier—a protective shield that prevents certain materials in the blood from reaching the brain. Celtikci explained, "Not everything in the blood passes exactly to the brain. There is filtering even in the transmission of blood in the brain."

In their research, Celtikci and Gundogdu focused on brain cells from patients with stage four brain tumors, which typically disrupt the blood-brain barrier. By comparing areas where the barrier was intact versus where it was damaged, they found microplastics were present in both. This suggests that these particles can penetrate the brain’s defenses.

The study's initial findings have garnered international attention, leading to further research collaborations with institutions in the US and Canada. Celtikci shared that the study's results have been submitted for publication in an international medical journal and were featured in the documentary "Plastic People," aimed at raising awareness of plastic pollution.