The Education Loan Assistance Scheme, SBPP application for the academic year 2022/2023 will commence on 31st January 2022 at 8:30 in the morning. The Department of Scholarship Management, Ministry of Education in its press release announced that the application for the scheme will be closed on Thursday, 17th February 2022 at 4 in the afternoon.

Interested applicants must apply at least one programme offered by local higher education institutions via HECAS. Applicants are required to submit the application form in softcopy via email to ‘sbpp@moe.gov.bn’ and all relevant documents including printed SBPP and HECAS form before or not later than the closing date of the SBPP application. Application form and SBPP Terms and Conditions can be obtained from the Ministry of Education’s website at ‘www.moe.gov.bn’.

Further information, contact 238 0019 or Hotline 710 4817 during office hours or email ‘sbpp@moe.gov.bn’ or ‘scholarship@moe.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei