The local tourism activities certainly provide opportunities for the citizens to explore domestic tourism products. Apart from assisting the country’s economy, it can also provide an opportunity for the public to better appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of the country.

The fishing huts of Kampung Belais and Buda-Buda is one of the tourist spots in the country which is still the choice of the public to spend time on holiday while holding leisure activities with the family. After being closed for almost five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now the Fishing Huts of Kampung Belais and Buda-Buda are reopened for public visits by complying with Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs set by the Village Consultative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei