Over 400 kilogrammes of waste were collected during the River Cleaning Campaign jointly organised by Green Brunei and Mitsubishi Corporation. Held at Kampung Sungai Siamas, the campaign is one of the Environmental Education projects supported by the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, JASTRe; Fire and Rescue Department as well as the Brunei Muara District Office.

Among those joining was Awang Abdul Walid bin Haji Matassan, Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District at the Ministry of Home Affairs as representative of the Minister of Home Affairs and His Excellency Maeda Toru, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Brunei Darussalam. The campaign was participated by volunteers from Universiti Brunei Darussalam; Universiti Teknologi Brunei; Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University; Sungai Siamas Primary School; Brunei Climate Change Secretariat; the Japanese Embassy in the country and the village residents. The campaign among others aimed to raise awareness on clean rivers for a sustainable future.

Source: Radio Television Brunei