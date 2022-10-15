Peak Club Launching Ceremony

The Royal Brunei Recreation Club has been rebranded, and is now known as Peak Club. It is a family club aimed to help families create joy. It was officially opened yesterday afternoon.

The club was launched by Dato Seri Paduka Haji Khairuddin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy in his capacity as the Chief Executive Officer of Darussalam Assets. The club provides various facilities such as gymnasium, swimming pool and children’s playground.

Source: Radio Television Brunei