The Mosque Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs in collaboration with the Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque Takmir Committee, yesterday morning held the final of the Al-Quran Reading and Tadabbur Competition for mosque muslimah nationwide in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration.

In attendance was Datin Paduka Doctor Hajah Norlila binti Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Jalil, wife of the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The competition was held to encourage muslimah to be more confident in presenting their Al-Quran reading and tadabbur to the public. It was held at the Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque, Mukim Kilanas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei