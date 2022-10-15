Health and Nutritional Briefing

The 3rd National Health and Nutritional Status Survey Briefing was held yesterday in Temburong District. The briefing took place at the Temburong District Office.

The briefing was delivered by Doctor Zalena binti Haji Ahmad, Medical Officer, Ministry of Health. The survey will be held in two phases. The first phase will focus on the general risk factors among adults aged between 18 and 69. While the second phase will target issues pertaining to children and pregnant women’s health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei