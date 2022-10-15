World Sight Day and Eye Care Week

There are approximately 23,000 people with vision problems in the country, with 800 of them classified as visually impaired according to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, IAPB. Hence, it is vital for Brunei Darussalam to take the Whole of Nation Approach on the issues of sight and ensure eye health is included in the relevant planning and development policy.

The Minister of Health shared that the main causes of vision problems are cataracts, refractive error and diabetic retinopathy. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar underlined the matter at the launching of the World Sight Day 2022 and the 12th Asia-Pacific Eye Care Week yesterday morning.

World Sight Day is an international awareness day observed annually to disseminate and share information on the importance of eye care. This year’s theme is ‘Love Your Eyes’. Also present was His Excellency Abel Guterres, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei