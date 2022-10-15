Towards creating a more resilient education system, the Ministry of Education’s Digital Transformation Plan focuses on three main areas namely education technology, management technology and enabling policies and infrastructure. The matter was shared by the Minister of Education during the ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting held in Hanoi, Viet Nam. Yang Berhormat Datin Seri Setia Doctor Dayang Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd. Salleh also explained that the plan aims to ensure, among others, that digital learning will continue to be a norm in the education system.

The 12th ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting, 6th ASEAN Plus Three Education Ministers’ Meeting and the 6th East Asia Summit Education Ministers’ Meeting were organised by Viet Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training with the theme “Joint efforts to reimagine learning and building resilience of education systems in ASEAN and beyond in the new context”. The meetings also saw the endorsement of the Declaration on Digital Transformation of Education Systems in ASEAN to be presented for adoption at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits.

Source: Radio Television Brunei