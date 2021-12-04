In an effort to ensure the well-being of garden operators, the Brunei Muara District Scouts Association in collaboration with the Kampung Tungku Katok Consultative Council yesterday morning held a presentation ceremony of a Water Pump Machine and Water Resources Manufacturing Site for Tang Salangan Farm operators, Kampung Tungku Katok.

Tang Selangan Farm is a joint venture project between the Kampong Tungku Katok Consultative Council and Brunei Muara District Scouts Association which involves more than 20 farmers among the scouts and villagers. Present was Datin Doctor Dayang Hajah Anita Binurul Zahrina binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Aziz, Vice Chancellor of the University Brunei Darussalam; Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of the Islamic University Sultan Sharif Ali and Professor Doctor Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, Vice Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Brunei. The farm also has several facilities such as Men and Women Prayer Rooms, ablution area and gazebos.

Source: Radio Television Brunei