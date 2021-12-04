Parts of Brunei Muara District are now experiencing yellowish water. The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release informed that various operational works have been carried out to address the issue of yellowish water colour.

These include monitoring the quality of raw water and process water every two hours at the Water Treatment Plant, monitoring water quality in water storage tanks and water pipelines daily, ensure all filtration tanks, purifying ponds, chemical doses, pumps at the Water Treatment Plant are functioning well. Members of the public especially those who have tanks and water filters at home are advised to always keep the equipment clean.

For more information, contact Talian Darussalam 123, Brunei Darussalam Public Works Department Facebook or Instagram JKRBRUNEI.

Source: Radio Television Brunei