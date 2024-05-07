Heat Index to Reach Danger Levels in 37 Philippine Areas, Fair Weather Expected

Dagupan City, Pangasinan—The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has forecasted that 37 areas in the Philippines will experience heat indices at the danger level on Tuesday, with Dagupan City expected to reach as high as 45 degrees Celsius.

According to Philippines News Agency, other areas such as Clark in Pampanga, Cuyo in Palawan, and Virac in Catanduanes are also expected to hit a 45°C heat index. Several locations will face heat indices from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius, including Bacnotan in La Union, Aparri and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Baler and Casiguran in Aurora, and San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, among others.

PAGASA warns that heat indices between 41°C and 51°C can lead to heat cramps and heat exhaustion, with prolonged exposure possibly causing heat stroke. Despite these high heat indices, the overall weather across the country will remain fair, marked by isolated rain showers due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The weather agency also notes that the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate sea conditions.