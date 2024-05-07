Residents Found on Taal Volcano Island Despite Settlement Ban

Taal Volcano Island, Philippines—A multi-agency inspection team discovered on Tuesday that despite a government ban on human settlements, a small number of individuals still reside on Taal Volcano Island. The government had previously declared the island a no-settlement zone due to safety concerns.

According to Philippines News Agency, spokesperson for the Office of Civil Defense-Calabarzon, speaking to the Philippine News Agency, the occupants are mostly caretakers of fish cages along the shores of the island. The inspection team issued a stern warning for these individuals to vacate immediately due to the ongoing unpredictability of the volcano's activity.

De la Paz noted that the government possesses the authority to enforce a forced evacuation, but such a decision has not yet been determined. He commented on the minimal number of individuals still present, which is fewer than in previous inspections. These residents have recently endured grassfires on May 2, believed to have been ignited by campfires they set.

The Protected Area Management Board, which oversees the Taal Volcano Protected Landscape, permits workers from the aquaculture sector to tend to their fish cages between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., provided they do not stay overnight. This seven-hour window is subject to cancellation if volcanic activity increases.

De la Paz, who participated in the ocular inspection, mentioned that the team included representatives from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and Bureau of Fire Protection, among others.