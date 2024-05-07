Laguna Police Arrest 132 in Extensive Weeklong Operations

Laguna, Philippines—The Laguna Provincial Police Office (LPPO) announced the arrest of 132 individuals during a series of operations conducted from April 29 to May 5. These arrests were part of a comprehensive effort to clamp down on various criminal activities across the province.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke at a press briefing on Tuesday, a significant portion of the arrests involved alleged drug offenders, with 54 individuals taken into custody. These operations also resulted in the seizure of 122.98 grams of shabu, a methamphetamine, valued at approximately PHP836,264.

The police operations extended beyond drug enforcement. Unos reported that 15 bookmakers and 26 participants in illegal gambling were also apprehended. The raids on these gambling operations led to the seizure of unspecified amounts of betting money.

Additionally, 37 individuals wanted for various crimes were captured following the execution of outstanding warrants. Colonel Unos emphasized the police’s dedication to reducing criminality and enhancing safety, tranquility, and order throughout Laguna. He affirmed the police's mission to protect the community and uphold law and order.