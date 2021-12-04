The Arabic Language Carnival held virtually, is currently taking place until the 18th of December. The carnival which started on 15th November is in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival 2021.

Dr. Hajah Rafidah Binti Haji Abdullah, the Carnival’s Deputy Chairman said the cooking competition, despite the name, is more about the use of Arabic language in explaining about the ingredients and cooking method. It is not judged from the aspect of taste but from the point of view of how it is delivered.

Source: Radio Television Brunei