Antique to Host 2025 Western Visayas Regional Sports Meet

ANTIQUE — The province of Antique is set to host the 2025 regional sports meet for Western Visayas, following the official handover of the hosting responsibilities during this year’s event's closing ceremony.

According to Philippines News Agency, the provincial tourism officer representing Governor Rhodora Cadiao, the transition occurred when the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) banner was received from Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson at Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City on Tuesday afternoon. Dr. Evelyn Remo, chief of the Schools Division of Antique School Governance and Operations, expressed optimism about the upcoming event during a phone interview, citing the potential home advantage for local athletes.

Antique's performance in the 2024 WVRAA meet saw the province securing a fifth-place overall finish, with athletes bringing home 17 gold, 19 silver, and 337 bronze medals. The elementary level competitors won three gold, nine silver, and 19 bronze medals, while the secondary level participants earned 11 gold, seven silver, and 31 bronze medals. Additionally, Antique athletes excelled in the para games and demo sports, winning a combined total of three gold and ten silver and bronze medals across these categories.

Remo highlighted that the notable successes in archery, dance sports, taekwondo, boxing, pencak silat, and the para games were a testament to the athletes' skills and dedication. She also called on local government units and other stakeholders to support the athletes with yearlong training to enhance their competitiveness. Remo emphasized the importance of providing more training opportunities and exposure to invitational games to help athletes hone their abilities further.