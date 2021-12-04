The food judging of the Brunei Food Awards, BFA continues in Temburong District. The BFA 2021 promotes growth of Brunei’s food and beverage industry apart from recognizing the best local and international cuisines from the country’s four districts.

FIVE restaurants participated in the competition, serving Bruneian cultural and traditional food. Among them, Udang Galah Masak Sambal, Wajit Temburong, White Durian Cendol, Yellow Durian Cendol as well as Temburong Tajau Chicken. The dishes was judged by BFA special judge His Excellency U Htin Lynn, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei