The 39th Conference of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations, CAFEO 39 concluded yesterday afternoon with a virtual closing ceremony at the International Convention Centre, ICC, Berakas.

Present was Dato Seri Paduka Architect Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development. The ceremony commenced with the signing of the ‘Bandar Seri Begawan Declaration on Engineering and Climate Change’ by all heads of the ASEAN Engineering Organisations, AFEO. The Bandar Seri Begawan Declaration envisions to create a deeply integrated economy which supports economic growth, resilient to climate, health and environment challenges, while incorporate agenda that promote awareness disruptive technology and circular economy. The event was followed by the award presentation to AFEO Honorary Members and Winners of the Engineering Awards. The handing over of the chairmanship of CAFEO from Brunei to Cambodia as host of CAFEO 40 in 2022 was also held.

Source: Radio Television Brunei