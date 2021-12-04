The COVID-19 National Vaccination Programme for citizens and residents residing in Brunei Darussalam continues to be carried out by the Government of His Majesty to protect the country from the spread of COVID-19. Yesterday’s Friday sermon explained that the vaccine is a simple, safe and effective way to protect individuals from infectious diseases. In addition the use of the COVID-19 vaccine should be in accordance with Islamic law. The Friday sermon entitled ‘Together Protecting Our Country’ also stressed that it is a responsibility to protect oneself and to avoid harm.

According to the imam or prayer leader, at present the country has achieved full two dose vaccination for more than 80 percent of the country’s population. The vaccination programme is on-going to cover 100 percent of the population with exception on individuals or groups who cannot obtain the vaccine due to health reasons as well as young children. He added that Islam teaches the Muslim ummah to always take the necessary steps to maintain, treat and improve health to avoid all kinds of diseases and harm. Getting the vaccine injection is among the efforts to protect our country and to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei