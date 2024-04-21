Philippines Praises G7’s Rejection of China’s Claims in South China Sea

MANILA – The Philippines has publicly expressed its gratitude for the Group of Seven's (G7) firm opposition to China's claims in the South China Sea, highlighting the perceived threats to its vessels and sovereignty.

According to Philippines News Agency, the G7's stance reinforces the rule of law and the maritime order based on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The G7, which includes Canada, France, the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, issued a communiqué on Friday opposing China's aggressive actions in the region, including the use of coast guard and maritime militia in dangerous maneuvers.

The DFA underscored the importance of the 2016 Arbitral Award, which it views as a significant milestone for peaceful management and resolution of maritime disputes. The statement also recounted a recent incident on March 5, when a Chinese Coast Guard vessel, supported by a militia ship, attacked a Philippine supply vessel with water cannons near Ayungin Shoal, causing significant damage and injuring crew members. This incident, among others, has drawn global criticism.

The Philippines aligns itself with the G7's vision of maintaining stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region and advocates for a peaceful South China Sea, free from interference. The DFA also voiced readiness to cooperate with the G7 on economic initiatives to bolster growth within the region and beyond.