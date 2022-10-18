OKX challenges crypto market paradigms with public launch of Block Trading

OKX is publicly launching Block Trading, which allows institutional and high net worth investors to place significant trades with no price slippage and minimal market impact

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has announced the public launch of its paradigm-shifting Block Trading product following extensive iteration and improvement since its soft launch in June.

A block trade is a privately negotiated purchase or sale of large blocks of assets settled over the counter. Block trades are useful for buying or selling vast numbers of shares, derivatives, bonds or cryptocurrencies without slippage affecting an asset’s market price. OKX Block Trading allows crypto traders to access a secondary liquidity pool away from the order book in order to trade with minimal market impact and no price slippage.

Lennix Lai, Director of Financial Markets, OKX, said, “OKX’s block trading product is restructuring the crypto market. While some liquidity networks provide similar offerings, their products don’t deliver the same level of customization or capital optimization across instruments. Following the recent liquidity crisis in which a lack of transparency and communication caused investor losses, we have worked with clients to create customized instruments and establish better risk management and capital efficiency than anyone else can offer.”

Already a leading trading platform for institutional investors due in part to its globally trusted OTC venue and competitive portfolio margin offer, OKX’s intimate knowledge of the needs of institutional investors has allowed it to produce a product that caters closely to the needs of this investor class. To further the refinement of the product, OKX soft launched Block Trading in June of 2022 and has been further developing it based on the needs of users ever since.

OKX Block Trading is different in the below ways:

Leverages OKX’s industry-leading tech stack

Utilizes a marketplace model for OTC liquidity with several market makers. This means the best price wins

Incorporates multi-leg strategies and RFQ automation for reduced execution risk and better prices

Allows traders to maximize their capital efficiency using lower margins

The entry point for Block Trading is now $100k instead of $200k

To celebrate the public launch of Block Trading, OKX is offering its VIP clients up to 50% off in taker fee rebates

Find out more about OKX Block Trading here .

