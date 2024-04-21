NIA Pushes Forward with Major Irrigation Project in Mindanao to Counteract El Niño Effects

MIDSAYAP, NORTH COTABATO — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is accelerating the development of a significant irrigation project in Mindanao, aimed at bolstering sustainable agriculture in the face of the ongoing El Niño phenomenon. The project, known as the Malitubog-Maridagao Irrigation Project - Stage II (MMIP-II), is nearing completion, with substantial progress reported in enhancing local farming capabilities.

According to Philippines News Agency, the MMIP-II, under the direction of Administrator Eduardo Eddie Guillen, has achieved an overall weighted physical accomplishment of 99.56 percent as of March. The project, valued at PHP5.133 billion, is located in Barangay Villarica, Midsayap, North Cotabato, and extends its reach to neighboring areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The MMIP-II draws water from the Maridagao River and serves approximately 9,528 hectares of agricultural land across Aleosan, North Cotabato, and the towns of Pangalungan and Datu Montawal in Maguindanao del Sur. It benefits 4,043 local farmers, who are set to receive the irrigation system following a series of successful test runs conducted on March 18.

Furthering the project's goals, the installation of solar sump pumps along the dike is planned to aid dried-up areas with a convertible facility for enhanced water management and agricultural production. If successful, this approach is intended to be replicated in Liguasan Marsh, potentially transforming it into a significant economic zone in Southern Mindanao.

The MMIP-II not only focuses on agricultural development but also aims to sustain peace and order in the region through social and agricultural advancements. This effort aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s broader agenda for national unity and progress, as well as the 5-Point Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Agenda aimed at fostering healing and reconciliation in the Bangsamoro.

In addition to MMIP-II, the NIA plans to launch another irrigation initiative worth PHP2.1 billion in Lower Malitubog, covering an additional 800 hectares, further underscoring the agency's commitment to enhancing the BARMM's irrigation infrastructure and agricultural productivity.

NIA also collaborates with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity and BARMM ministries to promote enduring, sustainable, and peaceful communities throughout the region. This collaboration was highlighted during the January launch of the Master Development Plan at Camp Abubakar in Barira, Maguindano del Norte, which is set to include housing, infrastructure, and community facilities to transform the area into a zone of peace and development.