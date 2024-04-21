Mount Ruang Eruption in North Sulawesi Damages Hundreds of Homes and Public Facilities

SITARO ISLANDS DISTRICT - Following the recent eruption of Mount Ruang, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported significant damage across the Sitaro Islands District in North Sulawesi, with nearly 500 houses and several public facilities affected. The eruption has disrupted the lives of thousands of local residents and caused widespread property damage.

According to Philippines News Agency, the head of BNPB's Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, a detailed assessment carried out on April 20 revealed that 135 houses suffered minor damage, while 363 homes experienced moderate to severe damage. Additionally, two churches and an elementary school in the Tagulandang area have also been impacted. "This data was compiled from reports by the disaster emergency management team immediately following the eruption," Muhari stated.

The BNPB has also disclosed that approximately 11,624 residents from 12 villages within the Tagulandang Sub-district have been affected by the disaster. Many of these individuals have been evacuated to safer locations such as emergency shelters, places of worship, and relatives’ homes to escape the aftermath of the eruption.

Furthermore, specific measures have been taken for vulnerable groups; for instance, 31 patients from the Tagulandang Regional General Hospital were moved to the Bethel Paninteang Church for safety. The BNPB has initiated a relief operation, deploying essential supplies including tents, food packages, and medical equipment to support the displaced residents and aid in their recovery efforts.