Motorcycle Tour

With a deep passion in motorcycle and adventure, a local motorcyclist is taking the initiative to travel abroad using motorcycle. He also dreams of travelling all around the world while proudly waving the national flag.

Awang Muadz bin Haji Abdul Rashid, who is also President of the Brunei Veteran Motorcycle Club, began planning his journey a few months ago. He began his journey to Indonesia in early December. According to him, the journey is a follow-up from the Patriotic Ride in which he and his friends made their journey from Jakarta to Bali, Indonesia.

With his experience and strong determination, the local motorcyclist installed a Brunei Darussalam miniature flag on his motorcycle. Throughout his journey, Awang Muadz will also make several stops and hold meetings with motorcycle enthusiasts in Indonesia.

Awang Muadz is now in the island of Bali, Indonesia, over a thousand kilometres from where he started his adventure. With the mission to introduce Brunei Darussalam, Awang Muadz also hopes that his ambition to travel all over the world will come true.

Source: Radio Television Brunei