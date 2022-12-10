Contraband Items Seized

A large amount of contraband was seized during a roadblock conducted by personnel of the Investigation and Traffic Control Department, Royal Brunei Police Force, on 8th of December at Jalan Utama Mentiri.

During the operation, an 18-year-old local man was arrested after a vehicle inspection found a number of suspicious-looking packages. The contraband included 504 cans and 156 bottles of alcoholic drinks, 2 units of electronic cigarettes and 51 packs of cigarettes of various brands. The suspect and all the seized items were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei