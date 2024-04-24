Vice President Sara Duterte Acknowledges President Marcos Jr.’s Support as Education Chief

MANILA – Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday expressed her gratitude towards President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his ongoing support and trust in her role as the Secretary of the Department of Education.

According to Philippines News Agency, she thanked President Marcos for his unwavering confidence in her capabilities to lead the educational sector. "Thank you, President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., for your unwavering trust in me as the Secretary of the Department of Education," Duterte conveyed. She committed to continue prioritizing the welfare of learners across the nation.

Duterte further assured that the Department of Education, along with its teachers and non-teaching personnel, will remain dedicated to faithfully serving the educational needs of every student. Meanwhile, President Marcos, on the same day, affirmed there was no need to consider a replacement for Duterte as the education secretary, emphasizing that decisions regarding Cabinet positions are made based on performance.

The Vice President and the President are scheduled to have a private discussion soon to address various pertinent issues.