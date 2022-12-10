Reopen Starting 12 December 2022

Starting Monday, the 12th of December 2022, the Exhibition gallery at the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah will be reopened for the public’s visit.

The exhibition gallery is divided into nine galleries including, King’s Wise gallery; the hair of Rasulullah Shallahu Alaihi Wassalam gallery; qashr sahabat gallery, the legacy of the prophet’s companions and the signs of the greatness of Allah Subhanahu Wataala galleries.

The gallery is open everyday except on Friday from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon and entrance tickets can be obtained at the ticket counters at the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. For more information, visit the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah’s website and follow its official facebook and instagram as shown.

Source: Radio Television Brunei