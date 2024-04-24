Misamis Oriental Officials Cite Cooperatives as Crucial to Reducing Poverty

MISAMIS ORIENTAL – Local officials have highlighted the role of cooperatives in combatting poverty within the city, with initiatives aimed at significant reductions in poverty rates.

According to Philippines News Agency, speaking at the Provincial Cooperative Development Council meeting on Wednesday, enhancing the role of cooperatives in the city is vital for achieving a single-digit poverty incidence. Mayor Cañosa voiced strong support for the efforts of City Cooperative Development Officer (CCDO) Norma Carcido and Provincial Cooperative Officer Alberto Acain. These efforts include extending city services and project implementations to local cooperatives, particularly those involving farmers and other livelihood-based organizations.

The CCDO has initiated a series of upskilling programs for cooperative members, focusing on sustainable livelihood projects that align with the provincial government’s poverty reduction strategies. The Philippine Statistics Authority reports that Misamis Oriental’s poverty rate stood at 18.1 percent in 2021. In response, Governor Peter Unabia has mandated an interdepartmental and comprehensive local government approach to align socio-economic programs and policy agendas with poverty reduction targets.