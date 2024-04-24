Bacolod City Initiates Risk Assessment for Geohazard Map Update

BACOLOD CITY — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau-Western Visayas (DENR-MGB Region 6) has begun a comprehensive vulnerability and risk assessment (VRA) to update Bacolod City's geohazard map, which has not been revised in over a decade.

According to Philippines News Agency, chief of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Research and Planning Section, the existing geohazard map from 2013 no longer reflects the current conditions of the city due to numerous developments over the years. "Our last susceptibility map was in 2013. It's now 2024, and many developments have already taken place in the city," Vera stated during a telephone interview.

The assessment commenced on Wednesday, covering the first 10 barangays, with plans to evaluate the next 11 villages on Thursday. Vera noted that the goal is to assess all 61 barangays within two months. The VRA, led by Geologist II ER Ramos from the DENR-MGB, aims to provide a detailed analysis of the risks facing the city, updating Bacolod's susceptibility map on a 1:10,000 scale. This scale will show the level of susceptibility of barangays and sitios to landslides and flooding.

The DENR-MGB explained that the VRA assesses the vulnerability and potential risks based on the exposure of three critical elements: population, built-up areas, and roads. This assessment will generate predictive data on how these elements might be affected by rain-induced landslides and floods, considering their exposure to varying levels of vulnerability.

Geohazard maps are essential tools for local planners and managers, guiding them in identifying safe areas for construction, evacuation sites, and development. These maps are also crucial for formulating effective mitigation and disaster management strategies to enhance community resilience against natural hazards.