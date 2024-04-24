LTO-7 Commits to 11-Day Turnaround for Vehicle License Plates in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas has announced a commitment to expedite the distribution of vehicle license plates within 11 days from the application, aligning with directives to improve service efficiency.

According to Philippines News Agency, regional director of LTO-7, the office is intensifying efforts to meet the 11-day issuance mandate following instructions from Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza. This commitment was reaffirmed during Mendoza’s visit to Cebu on Tuesday for the inauguration of a new licensing center in Barangay Talamban. Mendoza assured new vehicle buyers that they would receive their license plates within 11 days of the sales invoice issuance, detailing the timeline where dealers have three days to deliver the plates, and the LTO has a subsequent five days to process them.

Galario also disclosed that the region is addressing a backlog of 670,000 undistributed license plates dating back to 2018. The LTO-7 has adopted new strategies for clearing this backlog, which include flagging down vehicles with temporary plates and enhancing coordination with vehicle dealers.

Further boosting this effort, the LTO recently received a shipment of 404,000 license plates, with an additional 1.1 million expected in the coming weeks, which should significantly aid in resolving the existing distribution delays.